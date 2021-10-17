CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

cnyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour Wednesday, a military official said. Fourteen people were killed in the attack, one of the deadliest in the capital in years. While the Syrian government’s decade-long conflict with insurgents...
MIDDLE EAST
WGAU

Syria buries former lawmaker shot near Israeli border

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — A former Syrian lawmaker allegedly felled by Israeli sniper fire was laid to rest Monday in an official funeral attended by hundreds of people near Damascus. Midhat Saleh, a well-known figure in Syria, was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tineh, a village along the Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
cnyhomepage.com

Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call — a precondition for smooth entry to the Holy Land. Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Israeli Army#Hezbollah#Ap#Syrian#Iranian#Golan#Army Radio
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean's waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. "The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats, the air heavy with the stench of diesel and sardines.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, in a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalize any public expressions of support for the groups. Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.Israeli and international rights groups condemned the move as an assault on civil society and expressed solidarity...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Ask me anything’ about the current realities of Iraq and Syria hosted live by Middle East expert Bel Trew

One of the main demands of Iraq’s “Tishreen Uprising” against endemic corruption, rising unemployment, and the power wielded by the country’s myriad armed factions, was early elections, which have just taken place.The official results have yet to be officially declared but parties (some with affiliated armed wings) that have performed badly have already vowed to contest the outcome of the vote, sparking fears of further conflict and violence in the future. Activists behind Iraq’s uprising which started in October 2019, fear the new parliament will bring much needed reforms, joblessness rates are still soaring, infrastructure crumbling.Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria where...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
cnyhomepage.com

UN: Syria constitution drafting process ‘big disappointment’

BEIRUT (AP) — The first round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting, the United Nations envoy for Syria said Friday. The talks started Monday following a nine-month...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Iran Threatens ‘Harsh Response’ After Alleged Israeli Airstrike in Syria

Iranian militias warned of a “harsh response” after a number of Syrian and Iranian-backed forces were killed and wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike near Palmyra in central Syria on Wednesday night, the second such airstrike in the past week. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that an Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy