Another week goes by for the Cleveland Browns, and another week without a penalty flag being thrown for the most held man in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns came away with a victory on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Their defense played a huge role in this, holding Denver’s offense to only four first downs in the first half, and allowing only 14 points to be scored. Their own offense scored just 17, but in the end, scoring three more than your opponent still counts as a victory.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO