GE launches program to develop Next Generation of engineers

General Electric Co.’s foundation has committed to spend $100 million over 10 years to improve students’ engineering skills and encourage more of them to join the field. Next Engineers, as the program is being called, will help pay for engineering camps and classes for high schoolers, as well as college scholarships. The Boston-based company is launching the program in four cities outside of Massachusetts: Cincinnati, Ohio, and Greenville, S.C., as well as Stafford in the United Kingdom and Johannesburg in South Africa. The first four cities were picked because they have large GE employee populations with strong volunteer commitments. GE plans to add five or six cities each year, up to 25 locations eventually, with the hope of reaching 85,000 students over the next decade. — JON CHESTO.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO