Pistons end preseason with win over Sixers

Many believe that Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Thomas was the best player on the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, one of the best teams in the NBA during the 80s. And with Thomas at the helm, the Pistons were able to win 2 NBA championships.
The Detroit Pistons hit the lottery this season when they got a chance to select Cade Cunningham with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, they could be looking for a backcourt mate for Cunningham and there is a big name available. Ben Simmons remains a huge storyline...
Earlier in the week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers seemed unclear if All-Star guard Ben Simmons would play in Friday's preseason finale at the Detroit Pistons, or at all for the organization, after Simmons asked for a trade in the summer but then returned to the club for COVID-19 testing on Monday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). For more Pistons news: Download our free, fast mobile app on iPhone and Android. Game notes: This is the final of four preseason games for the Pistons, with their regular season beginning Oct. 20 vs. the...
The Detroit Pistons wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 112-108 victory over the JV squad of the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. That pushed Detroit’s record to 2-2 with opening night slated for Oct. 20 against the Chicago Bulls. As much as last offseason was about blowing up what...
The Detroit Pistons have split their first two preseason games, looking great against the Spurs and then getting blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Memphis game exposed some offensive weaknesses, but in both games there was a big problem that could plague the Pistons this entire season: rebounding. The...
The numbers tell an ugly story. Rebounding is becoming one of the biggest concerns for the Pistons in the preseason. Getting on the boards definitely is not as big an issue as the myriad injuries the Pistons are facing — with three projected starters missing Wednesday’s third preseason game against the New York Knicks — but it’s certainly a number worth noting.
Detroit — Sometimes even preseason games can have their high points. It’s not just about getting the young players some minutes, but good things can happen when they do. The Pistons had a 22-point lead midway through the third quarter, but they had to find a way to hold on in the fourth quarter to take a 112-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the preseason finale on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Dwane Casey won’t be 100 percent satisfied with the Detroit Pistons preseason loss to the Knicks, but there was plenty to like. The Pistons were winning for most of the game before the Knicks used a 10-0 run in the 3rd quarter to get the lead and keep it for good.
The game was practically over as the New York Knicks were up by 11 with 23 seconds to go. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was still in a competitive and combative mood. He argued with the referee on what he felt was a non-call after a defender charged at his rookie guard, Miles McBride, that led to a turnover.
The Knicks shook off a slow first half to come back and beat the Detroit Pistons 108-100 on Wednesday night at The Garden. – With Kemba Walker (rest), Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson all sitting out, the Knicks started Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Taj Gibson.
The Philadelphia 76ers will have their final tune-up on Friday when they take on the Detroit Pistons in the Motor City and it will be more of the same for their All-Star point guard. Ben Simmons ended his holdout and reported to the team on Monday to take his COVID...
DETROIT -- There has been a slow build-up to it, but Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is showing why the Detroit Pistons want him to be their guy. The eighth-year forward continued where he left off a season ago to help the Pistons to a 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
If you read my October predictions for the Detroit Pistons, you’ll think the Detroit win-loss record won’t be much improved on the 20-46 record the team earned last season. The NBA didn’t do the Pistons any favors opening the season with a tough stretch of games that sees the team...
The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their preseason by getting off to a rough start. Although they were shorthanded against the Toronto Raptors last Monday, the Sixers looked rusty as a team typically would for their first game. However, they managed to bounce back on Thursday with a victory in the...
The Knicks come back home looking for their third straight preseason victory against the Pistons. The New York Knicks (2-0) have had a pulverizing preseason thus far, outscoring their opponents by 39 points through just two games. They took the Indiana Pacers down at a score of 125-104 last Tuesday and beat the Washington Wizards 117-99 on Saturday in their lone away contest of the preseason.
After the Pistons’ 35-point loss in Monday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, there were plenty of causes for concern. Coach Dwane Casey wasn’t happy with the rebounding, turnovers, fouls and overall effort the team showed. Against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Pistons showed some moxie, playing without three...
When a player makes his return to a place where he spent a majority of his career, there is bound to be plenty of reaction from opposing fans. Especially when they haven’t had a chance to react due to not being at games recently due to the pandemic. Philadelphia 76ers...
The Detroit Pistons face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason finale tonight, but it’s more about who won’t be playing than who will be. The looming specter of Ben Simmons and Cade Cunningham haunt this game two weeks before Halloween. Of course, those are just the biggest names MIA as both squads are sitting out nearly everyone who matters.
Friday night’s game very much felt like the final one of the preseason with both teams missing a bunch of regulars. The Pistons wound up beating the Sixers, 112-108, at Little Caesars Arena. It doesn’t matter, but the Sixers finish their preseason 2-2. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (rest),...
Comments / 0