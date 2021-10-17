CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tuchel hails Mendy's 'decisive' role in Brentford win

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7bpq_0cTvTfsV00

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played a "decisive" role in Saturday's 1-0 West London derby win over newcomers Brentford, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Chelsea kept their grip on the league's top spot thanks to a Ben Chilwell strike, but they owed their three points as much to goalkeeper Mendy, who pulled off a string of saves to deny Brentford an equaliser.

Mendy denied Saman Ghoddos in the 83rd minute as he rushed off his line to close down the angle, and the Frenchman turned over an acrobatic overhead effort by Christian Norgaard in injury time.

"Ed was absolutely decisive to escape with a clean sheet," Tuchel told reporters. "He was very strong and very concentrated in the build-up play. Very good performance and of course the last 20 minutes, the match turned into a cup game.

"They took a lot of risks and put a lot of bodies into our box. We could not keep them away from shooting and having the big chances."

Goalscorer Chilwell also praised Mendy, who joined Chelsea in September 2020.

"I don't know how many saves he made, but there were a lot of very important saves and he does it every week for us," Chilwell told the Chelsea website.

"He bails us out, whether it's once or twice, or in this game on several occasions. He's a world-class goalkeeper and is the one we've got to thank."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Jorginho 'deserves to win the Ballon d'Or' as he hails Italian's 'great vision of football' and says it's a 'pleasure to be his coach'

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea midfielder Jorginho 'deserves to win the Ballon d'Or' after an incredibly successful season for club and country. The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Chelsea at the end of May, before playing a pivotal role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph and was among the 30 players shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saman Ghoddos
Person
Thomas Tuchel
vavel.com

The five key quotes from Thomas Tuchel's pre-Brentford press conference

Prior to Chelsea's Saturday evening Premier League clash against Thomas Frank's Brentford, Thomas Tuchel spoke to the press about the South West London derby. The Blues go into the game top of the table, though their opponents are an impressive seventh, so it's set to be an interesting clash between the two sides.
UEFA
ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes at Thiago Silva absence vs. Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is unhappy at Thiago Silva's unavailability for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford and that football is being damaged as a spectacle by players being forced to play too many games. The Stamford Bridge side have significant concerns at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger sidelined...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman
International Business Times

Premier League: Chelsea Offers Crucial Update On 2 Stars Ahead Of Tuchel’s Brentford Trip

Chelsea’s squad has been boosted with the return of N’Golo Kante and Reece James ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday. France midfielder Kante has missed as many as two matches for Chelsea since contracting the coronavirus. Chelsea were without their key midfielder in their 1-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League and 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel sweating on Rudiger, Lukaku for Brentford trip

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, according to the Evening Standard. Both players suffered injury concerns whilst away on international duty over the past week. Lukaku was unable to play for Belgium in their Nations League third-place play-off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea: Player ratings as Edouard Mendy proves key to narrow win

Chelsea had goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to thank as they held on to claim a narrow win over Brentford and return to the top of the Premier League table. Brentford had the first chance to open the scoring when Bryan Mbeumo struck the post following a corner but Chelsea were able to subdue their west London rivals and assert their control. Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for offside before Timo Werner spurned a good opportunity, but it was Ben Chilwell, making just his second Premier League start of the season, who gave the Blues the breakthrough when he struck a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Proud' Thomas Frank hails 'very impressive' Brentford - and claims THEY deserved to beat 'very lucky' Chelsea after Edouard Mendy's heroics kept his side at bay

Thomas Frank expressed his pride with Brentford's performance against Chelsea and insisted that his side deserved to win despite losing 1-0. Chelsea prevailed courtesy of goal from Ben Chilwell just before half time, with Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy producing some outstanding saves to keep Brentford at bay. Brentford put Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edouard Mendy: ‘Amazing’ Chelsea goalkeeper to thank for Brentford win, insists goalscorer Ben Chilwell

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game in his side’s 1-0 win over Brentford, but he was quick to heap the praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his match-winning contribution in the Premier League game. Brentford hit the post twice and Mendy made four crucial saves late on as Chelsea held on to claim three points. The goalkeeper denied Pontus Jansson from point-blank range before producing a spectacular stop to tip Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick over the bar to seal the win that took Chelsea back to the top of the table. Chilwell, who was making...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel insists Mendy deserves Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Edouard Mendy should have been included on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Mendy produced a string of stunning saves to thwart Brentford, as Chelsea escaped with a 1-0 Premier League by the skin of their teeth. Five Chelsea players were included on the 30-man list for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Cascarino hails Mendy as one of Chelsea's best ever signings

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Edouard Mendy is one of the club's best ever signings. The London outfit have signed their fair share of superstars, including Dider Drogba, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, and Eden Hazard. However, Cascarino is so impressed by shot stopper Mendy that he believes the Senegalese...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy