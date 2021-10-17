CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

2 Sources of Free Retirement Funds You Can't Afford to Pass Up

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Saving for retirement can be a financial challenge.
  • It's crucial to invest enough for your future.
  • There's help available if you take advantage of it.

Saving enough for retirement can be a challenge. You don't want to miss out on opportunities to grow your nest egg.

In particular, there are free sources of money that can help you save for your future. Here are two of them that you can't afford to pass up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bbzk_0cTvTaSs00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. 401(k) match

If you work for a company that offers a 401(k) account, there's a good chance you'll be offered a matching contribution. In fact, according to Vanguard research, the median 401(k) match is 4% of employee pay.

Typically, this is structured so your employer matches either 50% or 100% of the contributions you make up to a maximum percentage of your salary. If you earn around the median income of $51,480, this could mean you get around a $2,059 matching contribution if you're entitled to the full match.

An employer match is free money. You cannot afford to pass this up, because this is money that will help your nest egg grow. Once it's invested, it'll earn returns that will be reinvested and turn into much more money over time. If you get a $2,059 401(k) match each year over a 30-year career, that matching contribution alone can turn into more than $230,000.

You don't want to miss this money, so be sure to contribute at least enough to your 401(k) to earn the full amount of matching contributions your employer is willing to offer.

2. Tax credits and deductions

The government provides generous tax breaks for retirement savings. The specific credits and deductions you can take advantage of depend on your income.

Lower- and middle-income Americans are eligible for the Saver's Credit, which could be worth between 10% and 50% of the amount you contribute to an eligible retirement savings account. For single tax filers, the maximum credit is $1,000 while for married tax filers, the maximum credit is $2,000.

A tax credit provides a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your tax bill. If you owe $4,000 in taxes and qualify for the full $2,000 credit, you'd owe just $2,000 in taxes. It's literally free money for investing for retirement. And, again, if you invest $2,000 in free money every year for 30 years, you'd be looking at close to $250,000 extra for your future.

Those who aren't eligible for the Saver's Credit can still get tax breaks by investing in a 401(k) or an IRA. Each of these accounts allows you to invest for your future with pre-tax dollars. In 2021, the 401(k) contribution limit is $19,500, or $26,000 for workers over 50 who are eligible to make catch-up contributions.

Because it reduces your taxable income, each contribution to your account doesn't cost as much. A $19,500 contribution to a 401(k) could save you up to $4,290 on your tax bill if you're in the 22% tax bracket since you would avoid taxes on $19,500 worth of income. That alone is a lot of free money from Uncle Sam -- although you do eventually get taxed on 401(k) withdrawals later in life.

You can't afford to miss out on the help your employer or the government gives you; so be sure you understand the rules for 401(k) matches, contribute enough to get the maximum match, and take full advantage of retirement accounts that provide tax breaks. Doing so can go a long way toward helping you to build a more secure future.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

This Mistake Costs Credit Card Users $76 Billion a Year

If you have credit cards, here's one situation you should try to avoid. Credit card companies don't operate out of the goodness of their hearts. Rather, their goal is to make money, and they do so in several ways. These include charging annual fees to credit card holders, imposing fees for cash advances, and collecting interest on balances that are carried forward.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Retirement Savings#Retirement Accounts#Tax Credit#Vanguard#Americans#Saver
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Social Security Shouldn't Be Your Only Retirement Income Source

Millions of seniors depend on Social Security for steady income. But it's important to have access to income outside of those benefits. Are you planning to rely on Social Security to cover your senior living expenses in full? If so, you're not alone. Many seniors routinely depend on those benefits to cover all of their bills, not realizing what a mistake that really is. Here are a few reasons why you absolutely need income outside of Social Security during retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Effortlessly Boost Retirement Savings Without Downgrading Your Lifestyle

Increasing the amount you save for retirement could improve your later years. You don't have to make major lifestyle changes to invest more for retirement. For most people, retirement savings is important but investing more for the future can seem impossible. Saving for later can require sacrifice now, and investing for retirement is likely competing with other short-term financial goals and immediate expenses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

41% of Super Savers Plan to Invest Outside of a Retirement Account: Why You Should, Too

Retirement plans are useful, but having money in a brokerage account as well could work to your benefit. There are plenty of good reasons to sock money away in a retirement plan like a 401(k) or IRA. These accounts offer a number of key tax breaks -- like tax-free contributions and not paying taxes year after year on investment gains -- that make them worthwhile.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

How to Squeeze Extra Money Out of Social Security

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. The decisions you make could lead to a higher benefit during retirement. Here's how to raise your benefits for life. You may come to rely heavily on your Social Security benefits once you retire. This especially holds true if you don't manage to sock much money away in an IRA, 401(k), or another savings plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

This Mentality Helps People Become Super Savers

Want to turbocharge your savings? It helps to have this outlook. Saving money is something many people struggle with, and for good reason. Sometimes, life's expenses make it difficult to sock money away in a savings account, even when we try to be frugal. There are certain habits you can...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Worried About Healthcare Bills? 3 Accounts Worth Saving In

Healthcare can be a whopping expense. Here's how to better manage it. It's no secret that healthcare can be expensive. From insurance premiums to copays, the cost of caring for ourselves can be monumental. So it's not surprising that 22% of respondents in a recent survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education said they're worried about covering their medical costs. If you have similar concerns, here are three accounts to consider saving in for healthcare.
HEALTH SERVICES
SmartAsset

SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

5 Signs You’re Saving Too Much

For many people, saving too little is the problem. However, for others, it's the exact opposite because they are saving too much. Too much of anything can be dangerous, including stashing excess cash...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves

You can still make smart financial decisions even if you're approaching retirement. Future retirees need to practice tax planning. You can increase your Social Security benefits by waiting beyond your first year of eligibility. When it comes to saving for retirement, the sooner you begin investing, the easier it is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy