CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands safely in Kazakhstan after ISS mission

By Allen Cone
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELcMm_0cTvTLQ500
The Soyuz MS-18 crew ship with three Russians aboard nears the ground in Kazakhstan. Image courtesy NASA

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule with a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.

The capsule landed at 10:35 a.m. Kazakhstan time, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, according to NASA.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos had been 191 days in space since April 9, it was his third mission. He completed three spacewalks totaling 22 hours, 38 minutes.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Russian producer-director Klim Shipenko arrived at the station Oct. 5 for 12 days of filming their movie, Challenge, under a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media entities.

The first movie filmed in outer space is about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut's life. About 35-40 minutes of the film's screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told Channel Oe that Novitsky, who spent more time in orbit than other returning crew members, "is feeling quite well for such a lengthy spaceflight. His condition is normal. He asked for some birch sap and got it. His rehabilitation will be lengthy, compared to those who spent 12 days in space."

Still aboard the ISS are the seven-person crew of Expedition 66 with station commander Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, and Mark Vande Hei, Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

A launch by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral in Florida is scheduled for later this month with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

A total of 246 people from 19 countries have visited the orbiting laboratory since November 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

NASA stacks rocket, spacecraft for moon mission

NASA has completed stacking the 322-foot-tall Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft it will use for its next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the moon. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity is ready for a short Martian flight as early as Saturday to test summer weather conditions that have arrived at its location on the Red Planet after two weeks of no communication because of blockage by the sun. The flight, Ingenuity's 14th,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SpaceFlight Insider

Orion spacecraft transported to VAB for the Artemis 1 mission

NASA completed a significant milestone in the completion of its giant Space Launch System rocket as the Orion capsule was transported to Vehicle Assembly Building in the overnight hours of Oct. 19. Fabricated at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, the Orion capsule that is being used for the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wincountry.com

Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance’s expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. Lavrov said staff at NATO’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov....
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Megan Mcarthur
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
theregister.com

Oops, they did it again – rogue Soyuz spurt gave ISS an attitude problem

The International Space Station has again had to compensate for unexpected thrusting by a Russian spacecraft. Readers may remember that Russia's Nauka module unexpectedly fired its thrusters upon arrival at the ISS in July 2021. The space station tilted 45 degrees and required restorative action to resume its intended attitude.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 a.m., approximately six and a half hours later.The three astronauts entered the Tianhe space station core module at about 10 a.m.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

That's a wrap! Soyuz lands with film crew after space station movie shoot

The first professional film crew to fly into space has returned to Earth after 12 days of shooting a movie aboard the International Space Station. Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko landed with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian federal space corporation Roscosmos on Sunday (Oct. 17). The three descended aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to a touchdown at 12:35 a.m. EDT (0435 GMT or 10:35 a.m. local time) on the steppe of Kazakhstan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soyuz Spacecraft#Space Exploration#Russian#Challenge#Iss#The European Space Agency
Aviation Week

Russian Film Crew Ends ISS Venture with Safe Landing

HOUSTON—Russian film actress Yulia Peresild and producer/director Klim Shipenko descended safely to Earth early Oct. 17 on the steppes of central Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with International Space Station (ISS) cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy. The return to Earth followed a second... Subscription Required. Russian Film Crew Ends ISS Venture...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Hear sounds from Mars captured by NASA's Perseverance rover

After the Perseverance mission picked up five hours from sounds on Mars, engineers are starting to get a sense of how the Red Planet sounds different from Earth. NASA now has a website filling up with Martian audio, ranging from wind gusts to the sounds of rover driving as it seeks spots to hunt for the signs of life on the Red Planet. In March, we even heard its laser "snapping" (sadly, no pew-pew noise was evident.)
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HuffingtonPost

Russia Suspends Its Mission At NATO, Shuts Alliance's Office

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO’s expulsion of Russian diplomats. Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believes they have been...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy