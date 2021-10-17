Catholic Charities to issue Fort Wayne community ID cards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Refugees and others who don’t have photo identification will soon be able to obtain a Fort Wayne community identification card.

The cards that will be issued by Catholic Charities are authorized under an executive order issued this past week by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

The new cards are meant to assist people, some of whom can’t obtain driver’s licenses, with tasks that require identification, such as accessing city services. Henry said the program is aimed at recognizing all people and demonstrating a welcoming community.

Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend said it has been involved with similar ID programs in South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart and Plymouth, with schools and hospitals among those accepting the cards.

“We believe by issuing identification cards our city and all of its citizens will benefit in areas of the economy, culture and safety,” said Dan Florin, the group’s interim CEO.