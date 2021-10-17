CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Bennett’s latest record sets Guinness mark

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
The good life keeps getting better for Tony Bennett.

The legendary crooner’s latest record put him in the record books. Bennett is now the oldest person to release an album of new material, according to Guinness World Records.

The Grammy Award-winning singer released “Love for Sale,” a collaboration with Lady Gaga, on Oct. 1. He was 95 years, 60 days old at the time of release, according to Guinness.

“Love for Sale” is the last studio album of Bennett’s storied 70-year recording career. It comes a decade after the singer and Lady Gaga recorded the single, “Lady is a Tramp.” In 2014, the duo recorded their first album together, “Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek.”

“I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing. To have it be about two souls singing together ... and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years,” Lady Gaga said in a video released by Interscope Records announcing the record.

During his career, Bennett was nominated for 36 Grammy Awards and won 18 times. His first victories came in 1962, when he won Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Solo Vocal for the song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994, and Bennett received a Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy in 2001.

According to Guinness, this is the fifth record the singer holds. His other records include:

  • Oldest person to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with a newly recorded album for “Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek.”
  • Longest time between UK top 20 albums: 39 years.
  • Oldest person to enter the UK top 20 album chart: “Duets: An American Classic,” when he was 80 years old
  • Longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist

