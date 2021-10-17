CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Department Of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations For School Outbreak Definition

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 6 days ago

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national...

www.effinghamradio.com

