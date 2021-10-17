CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Man shot dead after threatening to come fight victim at their home

By Shore News Network
 6 days ago
LEAGUE CITY, TX – League City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Via Montesano. On Friday, October 15, 2021, League City officers were notified of a verbal argument by telephone...

