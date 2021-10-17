Soldier who died in training accident on Salisbury Plain named

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Richard Howe has died following complications from COVID-19. Pittsburgh Public Safety announced Thursday in a release that Sgt. Howe died surrounded by loved ones at St. Clair Hospital. He was 51. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) Public Safety said Howe was a 24-year veteran of the police force. He worked as a motorcycle unit supervisor within the Special Deployment Division. “We lost a good officer, a good supervisor, and an even better person today,” Commander Ed Trapp said in the release. “I’ve known Rick for more than 20 years and had the pleasure of working with him at Zone 6 and at SDD. He also volunteered many times for various Special Olympics events. He was a good man, cop, father, and husband. He will be missed dearly,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in the release. Sgt. Howe is survived by his wife Cali, son Josh, and daughters, Faith and Christine. Officials say funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

