CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Soldier who died in training accident on Salisbury Plain named

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Jethro Watson-Pickering, 23, of the 1st Yorks Regiment, was killed in an on Friday. A soldier who died during an Army training exercise on Salisbury Plain has been named. Private Jethro Watson-Pickering, 23, of the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, was part of a crew operating an armoured...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Soldier dies during Army training exercise

A soldier has died in a training exercise on Salisbury Plain. The 23-year-old was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle in a training area near Enford, Wiltshire, on Friday. A source said the vehicle overturned and hit a tree, trapping several survivors and the dead man inside. The...
MILITARY
wtae.com

Man who died in canoe accident on Allegheny River identified

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — The body of a missing canoer that dive teams were searching for in the Allegheny River on Wednesday evening has been recovered, Sharpsburg police confirmed. The man who died has been identified as 64-year-old Ralph Fuchs, of Blawnox. Police said two men were in a canoe when...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Daily Mail

Brother heard desperate screams of boy, 8, who was found dead near waterfall after going kayaking ALONE - as parents pay tribute to 'much-loved son' and thank emergency workers

The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiltshire Police#Military Exercise#Redcar And Cleveland#Accident
BBC

Man dies in Crete while trying to save grandsons

A 60-year-old man from South Lanarkshire has died after saving his two grandsons from being swept out to sea off a Greek island. It is understood Jonathan Smith, from Carluke, drowned in choppy waters after rescuing the two boys in Crete. The incident happened at Gouves beach in the north...
ACCIDENTS
kynt1450.com

Crofton Man Dies In Car Accident

A Crofton man is dead following a car accident in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 84 and 547 Road east of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Deputies say 39-year-old Blake Bartels of Crofton was driving on Highway 84 when his vehicle...
CROFTON, NE
La Crosse Tribune

Soldiers train with new vehicle at Fort McCoy

The Army has been rolling out its new tactical vehicle for a couple of years now, and soldiers are learning how to safely operate it at Fort McCoy. “This is OPNET—operator new equipment training. We teach the students the characteristics and the capabilities of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and teach them how to operate it safely,” said Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Narcisse, an instructor at the JLTV Training Center at Fort McCoy.
FORT MCCOY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
Shropshire Star

'Serious' crash involving car and motorcycle closes road on Shropshire border

A crash involving a car and motorbike has closed a road on the border between Shropshire and Staffordshire. The collision occurred near The Swan at Forton on the A519 Eccleshall Road in Forton, near Newport, shortly after 3pm on Saturday. Officers from both Staffordshire and West Mercia Police have been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bystanders who filmed Pennsylvania train rape could be charged, police say

Rail passengers who failed to help a woman who was allegedly raped on a Philadelphia commuter train could face criminal prosecution, police say.Police have arrested and charged homeless man Fishton Ngoy, 35, with rape after a woman was harassed and sexually assaulted during a 40-minute attack on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train on 13 October.Authorities have said bystanders stood by and “did nothing” as the assault took place, and that anyone found to have recorded it could face charges.“I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colchester man dies and brother-in-law to lose legs after dog bites

A man is facing a double leg amputation due to a bite from a dog that had earlier bitten his brother-in-law, leaving him with a fatal infection. Barry Harris, 46, from Colchester, died in July after being bitten by a dog he had bought through Facebook. His brother-in-law, Mark Day,...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Richard Howe Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, City Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Richard Howe has died following complications from COVID-19. Pittsburgh Public Safety announced Thursday in a release that Sgt. Howe died surrounded by loved ones at St. Clair Hospital. He was 51. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) Public Safety said Howe was a 24-year veteran of the police force. He worked as a motorcycle unit supervisor within the Special Deployment Division. “We lost a good officer, a good supervisor, and an even better person today,” Commander Ed Trapp said in the release. “I’ve known Rick for more than 20 years and had the pleasure of working with him at Zone 6 and at SDD. He also volunteered many times for various Special Olympics events. He was a good man, cop, father, and husband. He will be missed dearly,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in the release. Sgt. Howe is survived by his wife Cali, son Josh, and daughters, Faith and Christine. Officials say funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy