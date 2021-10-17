CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the sheriff for October 17, 2021

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I live in WestVirginia and my Inspection Sticker has expired and I need to cross the state line into Virginia. Can I get a ticket in Virginia if my car is registered in West Virginia?. Answer: The answer to...

News from Your Sheriff- October 2021

Happy October Clare County. During the months of August and September the Clare County Central Dispatch logged 6,784 incidents for the County. Your Deputies handled 4,530 of those calls, other law enforcement including Clare Police and the Michigan State Police handled 1,426. County Fire/Rescue agencies responded to 360 incidents. Mobile Medical Response Ambulance responded to 450 calls. Other units handled 18 calls.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
'Coffee with the Chief/Sheriff' happening in Hornell Friday, October 22

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, City of Hornell Police and Village of North Hornell Police are coming together to host a joint “Coffee with the Chief and Sheriff” event on Friday, October 22. That event will happen from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. at JC’s Café, located...
HORNELL, NY
Kendall County Sheriff Named Sheriff of the Year

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird has been named Sheriff of the Year by the Illinois State Crime Commission. The commission says that Baird initiated several educational programs for Kendall County inmates and implemented a new video visitation program at no cost to taxpayers. The commission also praises Baird's formation of a new domestic violence response team, community partnerships and outreach programs, implementing body worn cameras, and many other improvements to communication with the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said. “He was scared, he was afraid,” Carol Harrison-Lafayette said at a press conference outside the family’s home. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money, harassing him because he had more things than maybe others. It takes us all to stand together against this bullying. It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Florida officer dies by suicide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Florida police officer was found dead early Monday in Plantation. The Hollywood Police Department on Tuesday identified him as Lt. John Graham, a 20-year veteran of their agency. The Plantation Police Department responded to a call around 3 a.m. Monday, when officers discovered a deceased individual...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
A different kind of epidemic is killing Floridians

Sure COVID kills, but counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl are flooding the Black Market and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she’s seen a corresponding dramatic spike in overdose deaths. The coronavirus pandemic hit as fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, continues to become more widespread. The DEA says...
FLORIDA STATE
Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison. Britany Barron, 32, cried Wednesday as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault, WMUR-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

