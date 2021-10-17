Woman shot while driving on I-244 near Yale

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend after one of their detectives succumbed after a long battle with COVID-19. “It is with deep sorrow and regret that the Bloomfield Police Department announces the untimely passing of Detective James Peri after a lengthy battle with Covid-19,” the Bloomfield Police Department said in a statement. “Jimmy was a devoted father and husband as well as a very special friend to so many. He may have left us physically but his memory will be a part of this department forever. Please keep Detective Peri, his family and all members of the Bloomfield Police Department in your prayers and may his soul Rest In Peace.”

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO