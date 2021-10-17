Woman shot while driving on I-244 near Yale
TULSA, OK On October 13th, just before 11 a.m., officers were called out to 4900 E. I-244 for a shooting (near Yale). When officers arrived, they found a woman...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TULSA, OK On October 13th, just before 11 a.m., officers were called out to 4900 E. I-244 for a shooting (near Yale). When officers arrived, they found a woman...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0