Los Angeles Police Declare Ghost Guns an 'Epidemic,' Citing 400% Increase in Seizures

 7 days ago

Ghost butcher knives are real, they work, and they kill. The attack of the ghost butcher knives! Ghost butcher knives - They are coming for YOU!. Wait, murderers? You mean a person is the killer, not the tool itself? That's crazy. Anyway, I'm sure others can learn to use a bow...

FingerLakes1.com

Are ghost guns the latest epidemic?

Ghost guns have now been declared an epidemic in Los Angeles by the LAPD. The LAPD have found the cause of 24 homicides, 8 attempted homicides as well as numerous robberies and assaults to be from ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade, untraceable weapons made from separate pieces of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pasadenanow.com

LAPD: Ghost Guns A Nationwide Epidemic

The proliferation of ghost guns — some of which can be put together within 30 minutes — has increased “exponentially over the last year” and has become an “epidemic,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department report that will be reviewed by the police commission tomorrow. Locally, the Pasadena Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Hollister police confiscate ghost gun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Officers with the Hollister Police Department confiscated a ghost gun Friday night. The Hollister Police Department says its officers responded to the 100 block of McCray Street after receiving a call about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The unresponsive person turned out to be a 26-year-old...
HOLLISTER, CA
augustachronicle.com

On gun violence and policing in America: the other epidemic

Gun violence is out of control in the United States. It has become an American epidemic. The year 2020 was declared the deadliest gun violence year in at least two decades. Through the first seven months of 2021, gunfire has killed more than 8,000 people in the United States, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization. Many fear it will get worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
