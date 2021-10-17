Eli Drinkwitz’s Main Focus Now is to Keep the Positive Recruiting Momentum Together

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters after Saturday’s 35-14 loss to No. 21 Texas A&M. “Give credit to Texas A&M. That’s a good football team. Obviously the slow start doomed us. Down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and could never make up that margin. Had a couple opportunities when we cut it to 14. Overall, just didn’t play well enough in really any of the three phases. Two turnovers on offense, multiple missed throws, holding penalties, defensively, third downs, sloppy play on special teams with two balls inside the 20. Hats off to A&M, but can’t overcome that. Before we can win a championship, we got to keep from beating ourselves. We weren’t able to do that today.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO