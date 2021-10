The crypto asset class is here to stay, according to Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev. “We can probably debate, but crypto certainly is here to stay as an asset class, and the ease of use and the global nature of it, I think, has made it attractive to lots of people, not just in the U.S., but overseas,” Tenev told CNBC during a recent interview.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO