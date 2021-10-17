Swansea beat rivals Cardiff to pile pressure on McCarthy

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO