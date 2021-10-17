CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea beat rivals Cardiff to pile pressure on McCarthy

World Soccer Talk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Swansea increased the pressure on Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy with a 3-0 win over their bitter rivals in the south Wales derby on Sunday. Jamie Paterson was Swansea’s...

worldsoccertalk.com

Daily Mail

Swansea 3-0 Cardiff: Swans run riot on South Wales derby day thanks to goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell to inflict SIXTH straight defeat on Mick McCarthy's side

Perhaps Ken Choo will now have his wish and the Cardiff CEO can begin to flick through those CVs he collected before Sunday's south Wales Derby. If this doesn’t spell the end for Mick McCarthy, you wonder how many more straws his back can take. Certainly league defeat No 6...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham 2-0 Cardiff: Tom Cairney ends 10-month injury hell by hammering home a magnificent half-volley before Aleksandar Mitrovic's slick finish as win pushes opposition boss Mick McCarthy closer to the exit

Tom Cairney emphatically ended 10 months of injury hell to earn Fulham a victory that pushes Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy closer to the exit. Introduced to rapturous cheers at half-time, Fulham's captain nearly took the roof off Craven Cottage when he hammered home a sumptuous left-foot half-volley 12 minutes later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jake Bidwell
Russell Martin
Mick Mccarthy
BBC

Mick McCarthy: Manager leaves Cardiff City after eight straight defeats

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has left the club following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough. The Bluebirds' eighth straight loss, the worst run in the club's history, followed the midweek loss at Fulham and last weekend's humbling 3-0 reverse at south Wales rivals Swansea City. McCarthy departs with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Mick McCarthy leaves Cardiff as losing streak continues against Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough condemned Cardiff to an eighth successive defeat with a 2-0 victory that ended Mick McCarthy’s reign at the Welsh club. A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect. Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the board of directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Cardiff#Swansea#Wales
fourfourtwo.com

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy leaves ‘by mutual agreement’

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has left his position “by mutual agreement”, the club have announced. The 62-year-old and his assistant Terry Connor depart with the Bluebirds having lost their last eight Sky Bet Championship matches. The latest setback was a 2-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough on Saturday and, just over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

BBC

Swansea City v Cardiff City: Bosses primed for derby

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin and Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy are primed for Sunday's first south Wales derby of the season. Martin gets a first taste of the fixture as the clubs meet in the Championship, while McCarthy is hoping for a second successive win over the Swans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Premier League
Sports
BBC

Swansea City and Cardiff City to unite in anti-racism message

Venue:Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Sunday, 17 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and live text commentary onBBC Sport website & app. Swansea City and Cardiff City will use Sunday's south Wales derby to deliver a strong anti-racism message. Both sets of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

BBC

Covid passes: Clubbers and Swansea and Cardiff City fans divided

On the first weekend since Covid passes were introduced in Wales, football stadiums and nightclubs received a mixed reaction from punters. At the south Wales derby between Swansea and Cardiff City, fans were divided over the pass, which is now mandatory for over-18s at large events. The pass proves vaccination,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Russell Martin has full squad to choose from as Swansea face Cardiff

Swansea boss Russell Martin has had a major triple fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s South Wales derby with Cardiff. Defender Ryan Bennett and striker Michael Obafemi are both available after missing the last four games. Midfielder Olivier Ntcham has recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out of the...
SOCCER
BBC

Russell Martin: Swansea City boss savours victory over Cardiff City

Russell Martin believes Swansea City rewarded the patience of their fans with a rousing south Wales derby victory over Cardiff City. Martin secured the biggest result of his Swansea reign as Jamie Paterson inspired a comprehensive 3-0 win. Swansea's players and staff celebrated at length with their fans at full...
PREMIER LEAGUE

