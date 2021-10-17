Buttigieg: Climate change legislation 'a maintenance issue for the planet'

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he wants $500 billion to fight climate change. Democrats should hold their ground to make sure it happens. It appears the original linchpin of Biden’s plan to tackle climate change — the Clean Electricity Performance Program — will not make it into the final version of his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation. That’s discouraging because the CEPP, which would have provided about $150 billion to get utilities to switch from fossil fuel emissions to renewable energy, would have been an effective way to help avoid the worst effects of climate change. A “polluter pays” carbon fee that would have brought in $50 billion that could be spent on clean energy projects also appears to be on the cutting room floor.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO