Buttigieg: Climate change legislation 'a maintenance issue for the planet'

NBC News
 6 days ago

Chicago Sun-Times

Earth to Washington: Enact strong climate change legislation

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he wants $500 billion to fight climate change. Democrats should hold their ground to make sure it happens. It appears the original linchpin of Biden’s plan to tackle climate change — the Clean Electricity Performance Program — will not make it into the final version of his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation. That’s discouraging because the CEPP, which would have provided about $150 billion to get utilities to switch from fossil fuel emissions to renewable energy, would have been an effective way to help avoid the worst effects of climate change. A “polluter pays” carbon fee that would have brought in $50 billion that could be spent on clean energy projects also appears to be on the cutting room floor.
WASHINGTON STATE
VTDigger

Good legislation helps the EPA fight climate change

Americans are waking up to the reality of the climate crisis. So, we should celebrate the Biden administration’s finalizing its first new climate rule, which slashes the use of greenhouse gases warming the planet hundreds to thousands of times more than carbon dioxide. The Environmental Protection Agency regulation establishes a...
U.S. POLITICS
WNDU

Pete Buttigieg addresses ongoing supply chain issues in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is commenting on the supply chain issues, saying it could last into 2022 as many companies continue to struggle. “There are no questions that these challenges will persist as long as this pandemic continues, and it’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Washington Post

Pete Buttigieg speaks out ... on climate

Good morning! Whether you went apple-picking or sat on the couch, we hope you had a great fall weekend. But first:. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has faced a flurry of criticism from Republicans for taking paid parental leave with his husband and two newborns. But Buttigieg wants to refocus the...
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

Buttigieg says US supply chain issues will 'certainly' continue into 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted on Sunday that supply chain issues facing the US will continue into 2022, but stressed that Congress potentially passing President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal is the best way to help alleviate those problems. "Certainly a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year...
BUSINESS
eenews.net

Exclusive: Kerry says legislation not essential to climate goals

Climate envoy John Kerry downplayed the potential failure of the reconciliation bill in Congress and suggested the U.S. could meet its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030 in other ways. His comments to E&E News came as historic climate legislation struggles to gain traction in the Senate, just...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Why Democrats should prepare for years of headaches

If it becomes law, the Build Back Better bill will be a triumph, affecting millions of Americans’ lives in profoundly beneficial ways. It will also be a complete mess. And as Democrats craft compromises to arrive at a final version that they can all agree to, it’s getting more and more complex. This is a symptom of the entire American system, but especially of how Democrats go about policymaking. They have become, to their own detriment, the party of kludgeocracy.
U.S. POLITICS
RiverBender.com

Senate Appropriations Committee Unveils Annual Spending Bills With Illinois Priorities Secured By Durbin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee released nine draft Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills for Commerce, Justice, and Science; Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Legislative Branch; State and Foreign Operations; and Transportation; and Housing and Urban Development. Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE

