Buttigieg: Climate change legislation 'a maintenance issue for the planet'

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he wants $500 billion to fight climate change. Democrats should hold their ground to make sure it happens. It appears the original linchpin of Biden’s plan to tackle climate change — the Clean Electricity Performance Program — will not make it into the final version of his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation. That’s discouraging because the CEPP, which would have provided about $150 billion to get utilities to switch from fossil fuel emissions to renewable energy, would have been an effective way to help avoid the worst effects of climate change. A “polluter pays” carbon fee that would have brought in $50 billion that could be spent on clean energy projects also appears to be on the cutting room floor.
Americans are waking up to the reality of the climate crisis. So, we should celebrate the Biden administration’s finalizing its first new climate rule, which slashes the use of greenhouse gases warming the planet hundreds to thousands of times more than carbon dioxide. The Environmental Protection Agency regulation establishes a...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is commenting on the supply chain issues, saying it could last into 2022 as many companies continue to struggle. “There are no questions that these challenges will persist as long as this pandemic continues, and it’s...
Good morning! Whether you went apple-picking or sat on the couch, we hope you had a great fall weekend. But first:. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has faced a flurry of criticism from Republicans for taking paid parental leave with his husband and two newborns. But Buttigieg wants to refocus the...
The transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered a blunt warning on Sunday to Joe Manchin and other Senate Democrats who are forcing Joe Biden to scale back his climate crisis agenda: your resistance is going to cost lives. Manchin, senator for the coal-dependent state of West Virginia, opposes elements of the...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted on Sunday that supply chain issues facing the US will continue into 2022, but stressed that Congress potentially passing President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal is the best way to help alleviate those problems. "Certainly a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted that supply chain issues facing the US will continue into 2022, but stressed that Congress passing President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal would be the best way to help alleviate those problems.
Climate envoy John Kerry downplayed the potential failure of the reconciliation bill in Congress and suggested the U.S. could meet its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030 in other ways. His comments to E&E News came as historic climate legislation struggles to gain traction in the Senate, just...
The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit.
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress rolled out an ambitious $3.5 trillion spending plan in August to support his economic policies. The measure is being whittled down to reach a compromise that all Democratic legislators will support. After a flurry of White House...
If it becomes law, the Build Back Better bill will be a triumph, affecting millions of Americans’ lives in profoundly beneficial ways. It will also be a complete mess. And as Democrats craft compromises to arrive at a final version that they can all agree to, it’s getting more and more complex. This is a symptom of the entire American system, but especially of how Democrats go about policymaking. They have become, to their own detriment, the party of kludgeocracy.
With his approval levels sagging and negotiations dragging on his signature infrastructure and social spending bills, President Joe Biden is bringing his pitch directly to the American public in an effort to press Democrats in Congress to come to a deal.
The White House is putting pressure on liberal and centrist congressional Democrats to agree on the finer points of his $2 trillion social welfare and climate spending package, but in the near term, the alternative isn't a bigger bill.
WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday signaled Democrats are closer to securing a deal on legislation that would enact the administration's social safety net agenda after President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in the day. “We're getting closer, we’re...
More than 60 House Democrats are calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lift the State Department's blanket ban on U.S. diplomats lobbying for gay marriage in an official capacity. The lawmakers' request comes after testimony in June from Scott Busby, the acting principal deputy assistant secretary in the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee released nine draft Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills for Commerce, Justice, and Science; Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Legislative Branch; State and Foreign Operations; and Transportation; and Housing and Urban Development.
