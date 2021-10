During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch talked about her return to WWE at the 2021 Summerslam PPV:. “You’re always thinking, ‘What would be cool, what would be interesting, what would get under people’s skin?’ I was always thinking of what it would be like, what would my comeback be like, what would I do when I came back. Vince [McMahon] is never going to want me as a heel, so what does this new babyface look like? Then they told me I was going to be a heel.”

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO