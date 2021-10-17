Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Sets up lone goal Saturday

Anderson had one assist, two shots, three hits and a minor penalty in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. Anderson corralled a loose puck off a turnover at center ice and patiently led a two-on-one break that resulted in a Jonathan Drouin goal that gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. The second-line forward will be counted on to be a top scorer for the Canadiens, but he needs to smooth out the peaks and valleys of his point production. After registering 12 points in his first 19 contests for the Habs in 2020, he fell off to 12 points over the final 33 games.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO