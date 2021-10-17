CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and AAA Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and pedestrians of their responsibilities by sharing key safety measures to protect roadway users. The Federal Highway Administration has made strides to increase pedestrian safety with infrastructure improvements, including more medians and...

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

wbiw.com

Everyone is responsible for pedestrian safety, drivers especially

INDIANAPOLIS — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Given the recent rise in pedestrian fatalities, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is urging drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for one another. So far this year, 96 pedestrians have been killed and 1,272 injured in traffic crashes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOLF

Pocono Mountain Regional Police encourage pedestrian safety

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — The Highway Safety Network joined Pocono Mountain Regional Police and other safety partners today to encourage pedestrian safety in Mount Pocono Borough. "Motorists should always remember that you are required to stop for pedestrians that are in the crosswalk. Pedestrians are reminded to wear...
MOUNT POCONO, PA
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Looks to Improve Pedestrian Safety

The Town of Prescott Valley has hired the traffic engineering consultant Lee Engineering to examine how pedestrian mobility, including sidewalk and crosswalk areas, can be improved in the community, and where the areas of focus have the highest priority. The study will look at the entertainment district, school zones, parks, and major intersections.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myeasternshoremd.com

Chestertown to install pinch points at intersection for pedestrian safety

CHESTERTOWN — The Town of Chestertown, in partnership with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC), on Thursday, Oct. 14 will install traffic-calming infrastructure at the intersection of High and Water streets. The design is meant to “pinch” the intersection to allow more space for pedestrians, giving them greater visibility and protection...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
erienewsnow.com

Group Shares Concerns about Pedestrian Safety at Roundabouts

Passle Helminski and her service dog are familiar with the roundabout on the Millcreek-Fairview Township line. "I walk this every single day," said Helminski. Even with flashing lights and voice signals, it can be dangerous trek. Helminski is visually impaired. "This is a very slow time, but I go usually...
ERIE, PA
kdmanews.com

Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During Fall Months

More hours of darkness this time of year can contribute to an increased number of crashes between people driving and walking, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging travelers to use caution. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Motor vehicle crashes have killed 45 pedestrians in 2021, which is...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

New ‘Move Right’ Law Makes It Illegal to Pass Cars Using the Right Lane on Highways

Highways and interstates make for fast and efficient ways of traveling in a car. However, those same highways and interstates can be some of the most dangerous stretches of the roadway for car safety due to high speeds and inattentive drivers. As a society, we are constantly learning ways to make it safer for drivers to travel at high speeds, including laws that forbid certain maneuvers in high-speed situations. Let’s look at some of the dangers of driving on highways and how to mitigate the risks, such as the new Move Right law.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Departments Of Education And Transportation Working To Address Bus Driver Shortage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The search for school bus drivers continues and the Wolf Administration is pushing full-speed ahead to address the shortage impacting student and their parents across Pennsylvania. Right now, there are roughly 42,000 school bus drives which is the lowest number of licensed CDL school bus drivers in the past five years. Pennsylvania is taking a more hands-on approach to recruiting drivers. In recent weeks, both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Education has been conducting various forms of outreach to connect with potential drivers. Letters were sent to more than 376,000 people with a commercial driver’s license. The letters included a survey asking those drivers if they would be interested in pursuing a career in driving school buses. Those interested will be contacted by local schools to discuss the next steps. “Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction, our parents need peace of mind, and our schools need assistance,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega. So far, about 1,300 drivers have volunteered to drive through the survey. There are still many more seats that need to be filled to address both immediate and long-term needs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mybuckhannon.com

October is Pedestrian Safety Month

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian. Whether you walk your child to school or walk from your vehicle’s parking lot to the office, each of us walks where vehicles travel. Unfortunately, pedestrian fatalities remain high. In 2019, 6,205 pedestrians died nationwide. In West Virginia, 31 pedestrians were killed by drivers in 2019. This is why the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is joining with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in observing national Pedestrian Safety Month during October 2021.
TRAFFIC
elkhornmediagroup.com

October is Pedestrian Safety Month, ODOT offers tips to stay safe

BAKER COUNTY – October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has some tips for both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of to help stay safe. Tips for Drivers. Stay alert and eliminate distractions such as cell phones so you can focus on driving. Always have...
TRAFFIC
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Don’t be a statistic: It’s National Pedestrian Safety Month — Walk Safe, Kentucky and save lives

In a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. For this reason, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in October to promote National Pedestrian Safety Month.
KENTUCKY STATE

