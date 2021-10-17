CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 195 post-event facts: 'Cowboy' Cerrone's all-time wins record under threat

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
UFC Fight Night 195 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The main event of the 10-fight card saw Norma Dumont (7-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) outwork Aspen Ladd (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) to a unanimous decision in the women’s featherweight matchup.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card – where two of the UFC’s all-time winners added to their totals – check below for 45 post-event facts to come out of UFC Fight Night 195.

Event stats

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 195: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $132,000.

Debuting fighters went 0-2 at the event.

Jim Miller, Nate Landwehr, Bruno Silva, Danaa Batgerel earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 195 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 195, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 5-5 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 22-12 with one no contest in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 10-bout card was 2:10:09.

Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Norma Dumont of Brazil punches Aspen Ladd in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dumont improved to 2-0 since she moved up to the UFC women’s featherweight division in November 2020.

Dumont has earned all three of her UFC victories by decision.

Ladd suffered a defeat in UFC women’s featherweight debut.

Ladd suffered the first decision loss of her career.

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Andrei Arlovski of Belarus punches Carlos Felipe of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Andrei Arlovski (32-20 MMA, 21-14 UFC) improved to 11-10 (with one no contest) since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in June 2014.

Arlovski’s 21 victories in UFC heavyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Arlovski’s total fight time of 5:39:51 in UFC heavyweight competition is the most in divisional history.

Carlos Felipe (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Jim Miller punches Erick Gonzalez in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Miller’s 22 victories in UFC competition are tied with Demian Maia for second most in company history behind Donald Cerrone (23).

Miller’s 20 victories in UFC lightweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Miller’s 13 stoppage victories in UFC lightweight competition are tied with Joe Lauzon for most in divisional history.

Miller’s 12 fight-night bonuses for UFC lightweight bouts are third-most in divisional history behind Cerrone (15) and Lauzon (15).

Erick Gonzalez (14-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Manon Fiorot of France punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Manon Fiorot’s (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at women’s flyweight is tied for the second longest active streak in the division behind Valentina Shevchenko (eight).

Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC) has suffered both of her career losses by decision.

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Nate Landwehr punches Ludovit Klein of Slovakia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Landwehr (15-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) improved to 13-3 in his past 16 fights dating back to October 2013.

Landwehr earned the first submission victory of his career.

Ludovit Klein (17-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Bruno Silva of Brazil punches Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Silva (21-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned 18 of his 21 career victories by stoppage.

Silva has earned both of his UFC victories by knockout.

Andrew Sanchez (12-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC) fell to 3-5 in his past eight bouts dating back to September 2016.

Sanchez has suffered all five of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Danny Roberts of England punches Ramazan Emeev of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Danny Roberts (18-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has earned three of his seven UFC victories by decision.

Ramazan Emeev (20-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) fell to 4-2 since he dropped to the UFC welterweight division in May 2018.

Emeev has suffered both of his UFC losses by decision.

Luana Carolina def. Loopy Godinez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (R-L) Luana Carolina of Brazil punches Loopy Godinez of Mexico in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Luana Carolina (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned all three of her UFC victories by decision.

Loopy Godinez (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered both of her career losses by decision.

Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Danaa Batgerel of Mongolia punches Brandon Davis in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Batgerel (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned seven of his nine career victories by stoppage.

Batgerel has earned all three of his UFC victories by knockout.

Batgerel’s three-fight UFC first-round knockout streak is tied with Tai Tuivasa for the longest among active fighters in the company.

Brandon Davis (14-9 MMA, 2-6 UFC) was unsuccessful in his UFC return.

Davis fell to 1-2 since he dropped to the bantamweight division in April 2019.

Davis suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil punches Istela Nunes of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ariane Carnelossi (14-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned 11 of her 14 career victories by stoppage.

Carnelossi earned her first submission victory since May 21, 2016 – a span of 1,974 days (more than five years) and 11 fights.

Istela Nunes (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of her career losses by submission.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

