GREENFIELD — A league of comic industry superheroes answered the call to show their stuff at the second Western Massachusetts Comic Book Show on Sunday. Held at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, the show featured 48 tables that included local comic artists and vendors. Marvel, Star Wars and other sci-fi/fantasy enthusiasts in attendance were able to enjoy meeting, buying from and getting merchandise signed by those behind their favorite fictional worlds. In tandem with cosplay artists and food from The Brass Buckle, the venue built a little world of its own.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO