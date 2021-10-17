CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tagovailoa to start, CBs Howard, Jones out for Dolphins

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTua Tagovailoa will start but the Miami Dolphins will be without starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Howard had earlier been ruled out but Jones, who has an Achilles tendon injury, was questionable and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Devante Parker
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins release LB Shaquem Griffin from practice squad to make room for familiar face

The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar face at linebacker but cut ties with an NFL fan favorite in the process. The Dolphins released linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a player beloved by football fans for his story of overcoming his amputated left hand to become a college football star at Central Florida and then reach the NFL, from their practice squad to make room to sign Vince Biegel. Biegel ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#K Josh Lambo#Lb#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
phinphanatic.com

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Injury Report Week 6 – Howard and Parker OUT

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means the Dolphins will be without their best cornerback and (arguably) their best wide receiver for the game. I don’t know that this even needs to be said, but that’s obviously not ideal. This game is one that many Miami fans are hoping will be a turning point for the team. Doing so without these two guys is going to be a little more difficult. DeVante Parker missed last week’s game as well, while Xavien Howard played but was obviously not at full strength. The team’s other top cornerback, Bryon Jones is listed as questionable but expected to play. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to be looking to capitalize on the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brian Flores praises Tua Tagovailoa, but won’t distance Dolphins from Deshaun Watson rumors

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores praised Tua Tagoavailoa for how he’s performed in the two games he’s started and finished this season, but wouldn’t distanced the Dolphins from the lingering rumors about his team pursing DeShaun Watson in a trade. Flores continued to hide behind his stance that rumors shouldn’t be addressed formula, which clearly signals that Miami could execute a trade ...
NFL
cbs12.com

Dolphins' Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker miss another practice; players review Tagovailoa

Miami Gardens — MIAMI GARDENS — Two key Miami Dolphins again missed practice on Thursday after also being held out of drills on Wednesday. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver DeVante Parker missed a second consecutive practice Thursday and their status for Sunday’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in doubt.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

644K+
Followers
122K+
Post
560M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy