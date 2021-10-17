Tagovailoa to start, CBs Howard, Jones out for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means the Dolphins will be without their best cornerback and (arguably) their best wide receiver for the game. I don’t know that this even needs to be said, but that’s obviously not ideal. This game is one that many Miami fans are hoping will be a turning point for the team. Doing so without these two guys is going to be a little more difficult. DeVante Parker missed last week’s game as well, while Xavien Howard played but was obviously not at full strength. The team’s other top cornerback, Bryon Jones is listed as questionable but expected to play. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to be looking to capitalize on the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO