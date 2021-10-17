Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Oct. 18

Turkey Trot Volunteers. United Way of Marathon County is seeking volunteers this Thanksgiving for the 12th annual Turkey Trot race to support Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Volunteer roles include pre-race day packet and number pick up, finish area refreshment distribution, photographer and course marshals. For more information or to register visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/ or contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.

Emergency Shelter Assistant. The Salvation Army is looking for immediate COVID shelter assistants to help maintain a COVID positive area for people who have been tested positive and need a place to stay. As a volunteer, you will not be asked to have contact with the client unless an emergency happens; and the staff next door will assist. Your safety will be a top priority. For more information, contact 715-370-9563 or Colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org

On-Call Leaf Haulers: United Way Volunteer Connection. Make a Difference Day is right around the corner! Get involved in this community effort to support our elderly neighbors by signing up to be on-call to collect and haul leaves to the yard waste site. Volunteers will be on call between Oct. 18 and Oct. 29. Register and learn more at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com or contact Elizabeth at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Clorox Wipes. Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) needs Clorox wipes to keep the Hillcrest House clean. They are also always accepting donations of toilet paper and paper towels. Contact 715-298-5053 before delivering to 1115 Hillcrest Ave. Wausau, WI 54401 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day.

Food Items for Pantry. The Women’s Community is looking for the following food items to stock their pantry: sloppy joe mix, ramen noodles, crackers, cake frosting, mashed potatoes and peanut butter. Donations can be dropped off M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County