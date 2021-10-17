CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauded Spanish female crime writer revealed to be three men

By Hannah Ryan, CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Spain's literary world has been thrown into chaos after a coveted book prize was awarded to "Carmen Mola" -- an acclaimed female thriller writer who turned out to be the pseudonym of three men. Television scriptwriters Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero shocked guests, who included...

Celebrated Female Thriller Author Reveals True Identity: Three Men

Carmen Mola, a beloved female thriller author in Spain, dropped an enormous surprise when “she” won one of the most prestigious book prizes in Spain. CNN reports that three male TV writers—Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz, and Antonio Mercero—blew the Spanish literary world’s minds when they went on stage Friday to collect the Planeta and reveal that they, in fact, were the author of the acclaimed book The Beast, a historical thriller about a serial killer in 1834. Mola initially purported to be a “female university professor who lived in Madrid with her husband and children.” In an interview with Spain’s El Mundo newspaper, the three authors said that “it is not lost on anyone that the idea of a university professor and mother of three, who teaches algebra classes in the morning and, in the afternoon, writes novels of savage and macabre violence has been a good marketing operation.”
A bestselling female author was revealed to be three men. The episode tells a deeper story.

María Ramírez is deputy managing editor of the Spanish news outlet elDiario.es. In 2018, a dark thriller called “The Gypsy Bride” was published in Spain. It told the story of two sisters tortured to death, and the subsequent investigation by the smartest and most peculiar woman in the police department. The novel kick-started a bestselling three-book series that has sold around 400,000 copies so far and been translated into nearly a dozen languages.
U.S., Spain-Based 34T Snags Sci-Fi Romcom 'Queen of Lizards' From Top Spanish Outfit Aquí y Allí (EXCLUSIVE)

Based out of the U.S. and Spain, 34T Sales has taken international rights to surrealist romcom “The Queen of Lizards,” directed by Nando Martínez and Juan González, who go by the name of Burnin’ Percebes. The feature is produced by Pedro Hernández at Madrid-based Aquí y Allí Films which first caught notice with “Here and There,” the debut feature of Antonio Méndez Esparza, which won Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize in 2012. Carlos Vermut’s “Magical Girl” scooped San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016, while another Aqua y all production, Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” was proclaimed an “essential film2 of...
