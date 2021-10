Takeaway from Dallas Mavericks season opener: 1. Aggressive D. The Mavs created 13 turnovers on Thursday night and each one of their five starters had at least one steal. They are clearly upping their aggressiveness on the defensive end of the floor. Coach Kidd has talked on several occasions about creating more turnovers and deflections after finishing near the bottom in both categories last season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO