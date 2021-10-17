CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Police: Woman dead in wrong-way crash overnight on I-95 in Stamford

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say woman from Waterbury was killed in a crash that shut...

westchester.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stamford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Stamford, NY
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Police#Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy