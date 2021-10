Oklahoma Sooners freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has only started one game for his team but he is already looking like he could be a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy. While that might seem strange to say to some, considering it is already mid-October, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast that it is a, “fair conversation” to consider Williams for the Heisman.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO