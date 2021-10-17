CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went to TGI Fridays for the first time in years and I was pretty impressed by its menu, including its delicious new Beyond Meat vegan burger

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
I tried the fast-casual chain's new vegan burger. It was delicious.

Courtesy of Andrea Dean

  • I went to TGI Fridays for burgers and mocktails after not visiting the fast-casual chain for years.
  • I had thought they mainly sold burgers and ribs, so I was pleased to see a wider variety of dishes.
  • They'd just added a new Beyond Meat vegan burger - and it tasted great.
I went TGI Fridays for the first time in years.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I went to a location in a shopping mall in the center of Leeds, northern England.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

There were indications that a labor shortage was affecting the restaurant.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

I was struck by how dark the restaurant was when I walked inside.
Grace Dean/Insider

It was mostly empty and very quiet, not surprising at 4 p.m. on a Sunday.
Grace Dean/Insider

There were loads of America-inspired signs, photos, and objects ...
Grace Dean/Insider

... like a motorcycle ...
Grace Dean/Insider

... a framed graduation picture ...
Grace Dean/Insider

... and a New York Police Department insignia.
Grace Dean/Insider

It had a lot of light-up signs. One said: "In here it's always Friday."
Grace Dean/Insider

A staff member showed me to a table and asked if I wanted to order using a paper menu or with a QR code.
Grace Dean/Insider

I chose a physical menu, which had a ton of choices.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

I had always known Fridays as a burgers and ribs restaurant. The fact that there were chicken wings on the menu didn't surprise me too much ...
Grace Dean/Insider

... but I had no clue that it served seafood, fajitas, and nachos, too.
Grace Dean/Insider

I opted for its new To Vegan and Beyond Burger.
Grace Dean/Insider

I'd accidentally dressed to match the red-and-black color scheme.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

I was also surprised to see how many cocktails were on the menu. I'd always thought TGI Fridays was primarily a restaurant, but it had an impressive range of drinks.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

As a non-drinker, it was great to have a choice of mocktails, too. The one I went to was called Strawberry Fields, which cost £4 (around $5.40). It was delicious and very sweet, but for that price I would have liked a little less ice and a little more drink.
Grace Dean/Insider

It took about 20 mins for the food to arrive. It looked really good.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

My burger included a Beyond Meat plant-based patty, grilled flat cap mushroom, smoked applewood vegan cheese, salad, and vegan mayo.
Grace Dean/Insider

It came with fries and a truffle-and-garlic vegan aioli.
Grace Dean/Insider

I think this was my first time trying a Beyond Meat patty, which I'd heard taste really meaty. I don't like beef patties very much, so I thought I wouldn't like it. But I actually really enjoyed the rich, juicy plant-based patty.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

There was a lot of mayo in the burger, but overall it tasted great. My favorite part was definitely the pickled red onion - vinegary, with a bit of tang.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

The fries were good, but the portion was maybe on the smaller side compared to other restaurants.
Grace Dean/Insider

Because of the mayo in the burger, it all became a little too rich, and I had to switch to using ketchup for my fries. I was impressed to see that the mayo Fridays serves on its tables was vegan.
Grace Dean/Insider

My mom had the Fridays Glazed Burger, which had Monterey Jack and bacon smothered in Fridays' Jack Daniels and chili glaze. She doesn't usually order burgers, but she said this one was delicious.
Courtesy of Andrea Dean

Overall we both thought the food and drinks were great. I was impressed by how much effort they'd made with the vegan burger, too.
