Chicago Weather: Warm Temps For The Bears Game

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny Fall day in store, though a bit warmer than Saturday. The Bears meet that Wisconsin team at Noon under sunny skies, 62° and a west breeze of 10-15 mph.

Today is followed by more sun and warmer temps on Monday.

We stay dry until, at least, mid-week. Showers possible by Wednesday afternoon.

October 17Normal- 62Saturday- 59Today- 66Sunrise- 7:07am

Forecast

Today: sunny and 66

Tonight: clear and 48

Monday: sunny, warmer, 70