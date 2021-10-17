Chicago Weather: Warm Temps For The Bears Game
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny Fall day in store, though a bit warmer than Saturday. The Bears meet that Wisconsin team at Noon under sunny skies, 62° and a west breeze of 10-15 mph.Today is followed by more sun and warmer temps on Monday.
We stay dry until, at least, mid-week. Showers possible by Wednesday afternoon.October 17
Normal- 62
Saturday- 59
Today- 66
Sunrise- 7:07am
Forecast
Today: sunny and 66
Tonight: clear and 48
Monday: sunny, warmer, 70
