Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps For The Bears Game

By Ed Curran
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny Fall day in store, though a bit warmer than Saturday. The Bears meet that Wisconsin team at Noon under sunny skies, 62° and a west breeze of 10-15 mph.

We stay dry until, at least, mid-week. Showers possible by Wednesday afternoon.

October 17
Normal- 62
Saturday- 59
Today- 66
Sunrise- 7:07am

Forecast
Today: sunny and 66
Tonight: clear and 48
Monday: sunny, warmer, 70

