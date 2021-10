The Philadelphia Flyers will be inducting Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony on November 16th at Wells Fargo Center prior to the game against the Calgary Flames. As part of the festivities, the alumni and Flyers Charities will be hosting a very special “Orange and Black” alumni game on November 15th at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the ceremony.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO