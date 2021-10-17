CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Underground home goes on sale in Massachusetts

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – This home isn’t located in Hobbiton, but in Princeton, Massachusetts.

For a listed price of $640,000, you’ll get three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and you’ll never have to worry about replacing the roof again.

“This truly one-of-a-kind, earth-sheltered home atop a private winding driveway into the woods, looks like it was lifted straight out of a James Bond movie,” according to the 166 Wheeler Road website .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXYIP_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLj8y_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5UYD_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbcgv_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uLcX_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UBco_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scmMr_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOmUe_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4DOb_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5ZSc_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY6LD_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVbm0_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jayVi_0cTvKThW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)

“Even though it’s earth-sheltered, the complete south wall is windows end to end,” Sold Squad listing agent Greg Maiserr said. “I’ve had people call it a bunker, but it’s not really a bunker at all, it’s bright and spacious.”

The concrete interior may look chilly in photos, but Maiser said the home is well insulated and stays toasty thanks to a radiant floor heating system.

“The average heating bill is about $3,000 a year, which is great for this area,” Maiser said.

The home is also extremely quiet, Maiser said.

When it comes to the next owner, Maiser knows it may not be for everyone. He expects the next buyer to be “someone who wants something unique and really special.”

