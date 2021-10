If you have never seen pods of striped bass and bluefish feeding on massive schools of baitfish, so close to shore that you can touch the fish, then you probably haven't been to Montauk, New York in the month of October. Now people say to me, 'Oh I've seen fish come to the top and feed on other fish.' Sorry, it's not the same. Picture a football field of ten to twenty pound fish, packed closely together, in a complete frenzy, feeding on a baitfish called bunker. It is truly a phenomenon that's jaw dropping.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO