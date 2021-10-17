CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Gov. Northam, leader of Virginia’s fight against pandemic, has had ‘long COVID’ for a year

By Elisha Sauers, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYGaN_0cTvK8Uk00
Gov. Ralph Northam gets a COVID-19 test from Tanyell Thomas of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in June 2020. Following a mild illness that September, Northam has had "long COVID" for more than a year. The' N. Pham/The Virginian-Pilot

At first, the positive results from Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 test were the only indication he had been infected. It wasn’t until a couple of days later that the symptoms erupted — like an unrelenting sinus infection that had set the upper part of his throat behind his nose ablaze.

He knew right away he had lost his sense of smell. One morning he stepped into the shower, and noticed his shampoo had no fragrance, even as he lathered it into his hair.

Almost half a year ago, Northam said publicly he had prolonged smell and taste loss following his mild illness. He intended that as a wakeup call for Virginians on the interminable consequences of the coronavirus. Vaccines, which weren’t available when he got sick in September 2020, are the best prevention, he said. But perhaps more surprising was when he recently brought up his symptoms again: Even now, more than a year since his case, he hasn’t regained those senses.

With just three months left in his administration, Northam hopes sharing his experience will persuade some of the vaccine-resistant population to get the shots. He knows many unvaccinated people are young and doubt they could die. In an eleventh-hour push, the nation’s only governor who is a doctor has a parting message.

“I’m 62, and I can deal with this,” he said in an interview with The Virginian-Pilot. “But why take a chance, if you’re 15 or 20 years old or whatever age, of having symptoms that may affect you for the rest of your life? Or, in the worst-case scenario, you get COVID pneumonia and don’t recover and end up losing your life.”

Though Northam’s smell and taste impairment isn’t debilitating, he is among the countless Americans with “long COVID” — post-infection symptoms that have lasted a month or more. Many people who have survived the virus now have chronic breathing problems, fatigue, racing hearts and weakened organs. It’s the formidable public health crisis lurking just beyond the pandemic, threatening to keep people from returning to the lives they once knew.

Medical researchers still don’t fully understand what causes the myriad symptoms long haulers report after COVID-19. In an April survey involving 6,000 adults, 66 percent of people who had the disease said they had not returned to their previous health more than four weeks later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After three weeks of isolation, Northam and his wife, Pam Northam, were cleared by the Virginia Department of Health to return to public duty in October 2020 . The governor was soon zigzagging the state for meetings and appearances, leaving little time to see a specialist for his lingering health issues.

He expected his senses to return with time.

Rather than come back, the problems morphed. Now, along with the lack of smell and taste, he experiences bouts of parosmia, a condition that causes things to smell and taste different, and phantosmia, brief episodes of smelling something that isn’t there.

Northam’s drink of choice on the road used to be lemonade. That tradition abruptly ended when it began to taste like gasoline.

Ironically, he can no longer smell gas. The governor, who has restored a 1953 Oldsmobile and 1971 Corvette, still works on cars in his spare time, but can’t detect the scent of a leak.

The same goes for smoke. Sometimes he’ll think he’s inhaling noxious fumes for a few seconds when there are none. But when he’s sitting beside his backyard fire pit and the wind changes, he gets nothing.

Medical experts say that’s one of the major concerns for people who have smelling loss: They can’t smell a fire, toxic chemical or gas leak, putting them at risk of not reacting quickly in a life-threatening situation.

The only perk for Northam has been his inability to smell Murphy and Pearl, his Labrador retrievers. That came in handy during one ride with the dogs in the executive Suburban. Two state troopers in his security detail gasped for air, with the first lady begging for someone to roll down the windows. The governor was unfazed.

As a neurologist, Northam has an informed grasp of his problem. He has spent most of his career treating children, but during the height of Operation Desert Storm, he cared for adult neurology patients as an Army medical officer.

When people have changes in sensation, neurologists try to surmise whether it’s a problem of the brain, neurons or something more peripheral. Sinus infections, for example, can wipe out smell and taste because of inflammation of the epithelial cells that line the nose and upper pharynx.

Northam offers this medical explanation, using sophisticated terms. His Eastern Shore drawl makes for an unassuming bedside manner.

Stop me anytime, he says before proceeding.

People’s brains receive messages through their olfactory bulbs, and sensory neurons connect them to the brain. Sustentacular cells provide structural and metabolic support to the neurons. But the neurons don’t seem to be affected by the gene linked to the coronavirus.

“It’s actually the supporting cells, which is kind of encouraging,” Northam said, “because most people think that, in time, they will actually regenerate and heal themselves, versus neurons that are a lot slower, and oftentimes don’t recover.”

Smell or taste returns within six months for four out of five COVID-19 survivors who have lost these senses, according to an ongoing Virginia Commonwealth University study . Those under 40 are more likely to recover them than older adults. About 3,000 people across the United States have participated in the survey, which has been tracking symptoms over time .

But considering hundreds of millions have had the virus worldwide, that 20% who don’t get better means millions could have permanent loss, said Richard Costanzo, founder of the Smell and Taste Disorders Center at VCU Health.

The clinic, one of the few in the country, has seen patients who have experienced dysfunction following other viruses. For people who have had those symptoms for two or three months after an illness, there’s a good chance they’ll recover. But if they haven’t in 12 to 18 months, the probability of getting back to normal would be less than 5%.

People who smell and taste things differently may be having partial recovery because the brain is receiving some information, Costanzo said.

“It’s kind of like looking at a picture, then taking away 80% of the pixels,” he said. “It’s distorted.”

Most of what people think is taste is really smell. The two sensations are closely linked, said Dr. Evan Reiter, an otolaryngologist and medical director of the clinic. People are also smelling what’s in their mouths because the aromas of food drift up into their nasal passages.

One of the concerns for people who have smell impairment is losing their appetite, leading to weight loss or even malnourishment. Reiter encourages them to try different spices and find foods with pleasing textures.

Many people who have lost their senses of smell and taste also report depression.

“It goes back to the fact that smell and taste are the most primitive senses that we have — everything down to an amoeba can smell and taste,” Costanzo said. “These systems are intimately connected to our reproductive system and our survival.”

Shortly after Northam’s illness, he used Flonase, an over-the-counter nasal steroid spray for allergies and congestion. Seeing no improvement, he stopped.

A therapy he has continued is called “olfactory training,” which is exactly what it sounds like: smelling practice. As he pours his cup of decaf, he inhales deeply. He also sniffs peppermint and peanut butter, trying to hone what’s left of his nose.

It hasn’t seemed to help so far, but he keeps at it.

As of today, few treatments exist to help with smell loss caused by a virus. But Costanzo and Dr. Daniel Coehlo are in the early stages of development on a potential solution. Calling it the “cochlear implant of the nose,” the device would use new gas-sensing technologies.

With favorite foods tasting like cardboard these days, Northam eats to live. The experience has made him more attuned to what the pandemic as a whole has brought into focus — that much of life’s enjoyment comes from small things, though you may not realize it until they’re gone.

Like the refreshing jolt a dab of Crest toothpaste used to bring. Instead of mint, he gets metal.

“It’s a god-awful taste is the way we describe things on the shore,” he said. “I’ll put it in more diplomatic terms. It’s a very unpleasant taste.”

For the national survey on COVID-related loss of smell and taste, visit go.vcu.edu/covidsmell .

Elisha Sauers, 757-839-4754, elisha.sauers@pilotonline.com

Comments / 132

Pee Cee
6d ago

How many remember 3 days before our governor made mask mandatory, he was in Va Beach taking selfies without a mask. If masks were that crucial, you'd think he'd be wearing one before he waved his hand across the Commonwealth.

Reply(11)
43
1 MORE JAB?
6d ago

Whatever Ralph, the people that haven't got the DEATH SHOT are NOT going to get the DEATH SHOT no matter what you say!! That JAB only lessons your symptoms!! You still catch covid!! I'll stay with my NATURAL IMMUNITY since it's got a 99.8% effectiveness!! Hey Ralph, tell the people how many have died from getting the DEATH SHOT!! Never mind,that wouldn't fit the Agenda!! We seriously need a Republican Governor here in Virginia!! I bet his holidays with his family are Awkward!! His mom,dad and brother Tommy are Republicans and then there's Ralph!! Tommy is a Lawyer, a dam good lawyer, and a member of the NRA. I wonder what that Conversation is like at the dinner table on Politics 🤣

Reply(11)
71
Lucas Mccall
6d ago

I have the exact same smell/taste issues as Northam though have drawn a different conclusion. Covid sucked, but the first shot (pfizer) nearly killed me. People should not be required to take it.

Reply
34
Related
wbtw.com

North Carolina baby born with ‘superpower’ to fight COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte baby was born with antibodies to fight COVID-19, but he never got the virus and he did not get the vaccine. Six-month-old Henry Bush is meeting all of his milestones. “I am excited to learn what research becomes available,” said Carrie Bush, Henry’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
wsvaonline.com

2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A child under the age of 10 who died in eastern Virginia from COVID-19 is the second fatal juvenile case this week. The unidentified child’s death occurred Wednesday, two days after 10-year-old Teresa Sperry died at a Hampton Roads hospital Monday from COVID-19. According to her parents, Sperry was in charge of guiding sick classmates to the clinic at her elementary school. More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with the virus in Virginia. And even though the pandemic began early last year, 12 of the state’s 13 juvenile deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated challenger to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is diagnosed with COVID pneumonia: Allen West is admitted to hospital but says it's made him more dedicated to 'fighting AGAINST vaccine mandates' after receiving monoclonal antibodies

A Republican taking on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial primary, who is unvaccinated against coronavirus, said his current case of COVID-19 pneumonia has only emboldened him to fight against vaccine mandates. Allen West, 60, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to concern over his oxygen levels....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Why West Virginians aren’t getting the COVID vaccine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the county, but why are West Virginians hesitant to get the shot? Quote Wizard looked at survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine why people in each state are hesitant to take the COVID vaccine. Nationally, 56% of unvaccinated […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#That Smell#Tanyell Thomas#The Virginian Pilot#Virginians#Americans
wsvaonline.com

Virginia hit by Salmonella outbreak

Virginia is one of the hardest hit states as the CDC issues a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. 652 people have been reported sick from 37 states, and 129 people have been hospitalized. Here in Virginia, 59-people have become ill, the 4th most of any affected state.
VIRGINIA STATE
News-Virginian

Gov. Northam on whether or not to mandate vaccines in Virginia schools

A petition asking VDH to mandate vaccines for school employees, students has drawn nearly 10,000 comments. A parent is petitioning the Virginia Department of Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible students and school employees, saying children have been put at risk and face disruptions to their education due to others’ choices.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
cbs19news

Northam: Virginia on track to reach universal broadband access

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A record number of local and private sector applications have been received to match state investments in broadband connectivity. Governor Ralph Northam announced this on Tuesday, saying Virginia is on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy