Tyler Herro moves to top of the charts, heightening Heat hopes

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

For two weeks, there was the perspective of it only being the preseason.

But the consistency also was hard to overlook. Tyer Herro appeared in five exhibitions; he scored at least 24 points in four of them.

If last season was, indeed, a sophomore slump, then a bounce back for the third-year guard appears to be at hand as the Miami Heat work toward Thursday’s regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena.

“I mentioned before,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “skill level, confidence, his teammates, especially the veteran players, have been pumping him with incredible confidence, and confidence is born out of a lot of sweat behind the scenes.

“This is not something that’s just materialized. This kid’s put in a lot of work, and it’s been weeks and months of improvement.”

While there is the perspective of the Heat playing the preseason-maximum of six exhibitions, the reality is that Herro nonetheless led the NBA in preseason scoring, with 112 points, ahead of Jordan Poole (109), Stephen Curry (98), Zach LaVine (90), as the only other players to score at least 90.

“I mean it feels good, a lot of hard work this offseason,” Herro said. “We’ve got a great group of guys, just feeding life into me, really putting me in positions to be successful, whether it’s the coaching staff or the players around me. So just continuing to work and one day at a time.”

Teammates see Herro as tuning out the outside noise as he is turning up his own volume.

“We all know how talented T is,” Jimmy Butler said. “Half of his battle is in his own head. Don’t nobody care about what anybody else is saying, ‘We love you for who you are. We want you to be as aggressive as you can, and come out there and do what you do.’ We support him in every single way.

“I think he’s got the most important people in his corner, damn sure all of his teammates. We want him to carry his momentum, his energy into the regular season.”

Which, Herro said, is precisely the plan.

“Just take it up another level,” he said. “Just continue to come in here every single day with the right attitude and just feed life into the team and good things will happen.”

When the preseason started, the thought was that to maximize Herro would be to lighten his load, take away some of the playmaking responsibilities he handled last season. Instead, he thrived in the preseason while orchestrating pick-and-roll offense.

“That’s been very comfortable,” Herro said. “Either way works for me.”

Just as comfort is being established at home with his newborn daughter just in time for the start of the regular season.

“We’ve got a night nurse, so she’s doing everything for us at night, which is huge,” he said. “At first I wasn’t getting sleep.”

Now the Heat aren’t sleeping on Herro.

“It’s always confidence with that kid,” Butler said. “I think he’s growing into who he’s going to be in this league. I think we’re all proud of him, especially me. He’s having fun while he’s doing it.

“I think he has now realized that basketball isn’t the most important thing in his life, but he loves it to death. Now he has a why, if I’ve ever seen him have one.”

