1 killed in fiery Minneapolis crash at new I-35W and Lake Street Metro Transit bus station

By Mark Freie
 6 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

One person was killed in a fiery crash Saturday night south of downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a northbound SUV crashed into a newly constructed bus station separating the north and southbound lanes of I-35W. The crash caused the station to burst into flames.

Minneapolis Fire worked quickly to extinguish the flames and smoke was still visible early Sunday morning.

The SUV's occupant, whose identity hasn't been announced, died at the scene. The state patrol declined to comment on the accident due to the active investigation.

The two-story I-35W and Lake Street Station for the METRO Orange Line and I-35W express bus routes was set to open Monday morning. That opening was canceled because of the crash according to Metro Transit.

#Metro Transit#Transit Bus#Bus Station#Lake Street#Accident#State Patrol Pio#Msppio#Suv
