Lehigh County celebrated the start of construction Friday on a $63 million skilled nursing wing at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in South Whitehall Township. Present and past county officials described the project as the continuation of an investment dating to the very beginnings of the facility in 1844, when the county planned care for its most vulnerable population, which is expected to grow in coming years with the aging Baby Boomer generation.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO