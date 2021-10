JoJo knows you remember her. She can’t outrun the early 2000s nostalgia that her name and music immediately triggers; she has strained to articulate her identity as an artist, separate from her past success. She was 13 when she became the youngest person to top the Billboard charts with 2004’s “Leave (Get Out),” a supremely catchy earworm that’s aged into a glittering karaoke staple; her next album, 2006’s The High Road, brought the sleek breakup track “Too Little Too Late.” Then came a nearly decade-long legal battle: She sued her former label, Blackground, and was barred from releasing new music or placing her old music on streaming services. (Taylor Swift even invited her over to offer advice on navigating the industry.)

