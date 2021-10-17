CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder inquiry after boy, 14, stabbed to death at Glasgow railway station

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed at a railway station in Glasgow. Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street station at about 15:45 on Saturday. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was...

www.bbc.com

