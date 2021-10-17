CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ryan Reynolds taking 'little sabbatical'

UPI News
 6 days ago
Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from making movies now that he has finished work on "Spirited."  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds announced on social media this weekend that he plans to take a break now that he has finished filming the holiday-themed movie musical, Spirited, for Apple TV+.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," Reynolds wrote in a post Saturday.

"Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer...Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Reynolds, 44, is known for his roles in Free Guy, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, 6 Underground, The Croods: A New Age, Hobbs & Shaw, Detective Pikachu and Deadpool.

He has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012 and they have three children.

IN THIS ARTICLE
