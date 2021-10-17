CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Jury convicts couple for transporting illegal aliens and money laundering

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

MONTGOMERY— A federal jury convicted a husband and wife on Wednesday, October 13, for transporting illegal aliens to provide labor for a local chicken plant, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40h91H_0cTvI7gR00 The jury returned its guilty verdict against Deivin Marquitos Escalante-Vasquez, 31, and Crystal Gail Escalante, 38, both of Haleyville, after five days of testimony before Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler.  The couple was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens within the United States and money laundering.

“This conviction demonstrates how individuals willing to break the law can take advantage of immigration laws for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said.  “More importantly, no matter how sophisticated their efforts, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and agencies to see that the immigration laws are followed and that those who violate them are caught and convicted.”

The evidence at trial showed that the defendants subcontracted over approximately three years with Mar-Jac Poultry, a poultry processing plant in Jasper, to provide labor to work the lines at the plant. The defendants filled multiple shifts with undocumented workers, many of whom were from Guatemala, working under false identifications. Evidence also showed that the defendants knew the identities were false and changed names and identities when necessary to ensure the false identities would get through the E-Verify system. The evidence also showed that the defendants kept the workers on their payroll when the identities could not get through the E-Verify confirmation system.

In addition, the defendants owned several passenger vans and used them to provide their workers transportation to and from the plant, which the jury found furthered the illegal workers’ presence in the United States. Over three years, the defendants were paid over 16 million dollars and used some of their profits to purchase properties in the Haleyville area and several high-end vehicles. The properties, vehicles, and the defendants’ bank accounts will be the subject of a future asset forfeiture proceeding.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in furtherance of their presence in the United States is ten years in prison. The maximum penalty for money laundering is 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell Penfield, John Hundscheid, and Tom Borton are prosecuting the case.

York Dispatch Online

Federal jury convicts York City man on drug, gun charges

A federal jury found a man guilty on drug and gun charges stemming from activity in York County. Eric T. Banks, 41, of York City, was convicted Friday on counts of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking. A...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc17news.com

Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charge

MIAMI (AP) — A top fugitive close to Venezuela’s socialist government has been put on a flight from Cape Verde to the United States to face money laundering charges. President Nicolás Maduro has blasted the U.S. for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman Alex Saab, and hours later Venezuelan security forces picked up six American oil executives who have been under home arrest in another politically charged case. It’s unclear if the men — all of whom were convicted and sentenced last year to lengthy prison terms in a corruption case that the U.S. says was marred by irregularities — were being returned to jail.
MIAMI, MO
WBRE

Bloomsburg couple pleads guilty in money laundering scheme

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg couple has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering. Darryl Corradini and Vicki Hackenberg admitted to conspiring to commit money laundering. Initially, the couple pleaded not guilty back in April. According to a press release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, the laundering activities […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring man convicted of money laundering of credit union accounts

A federal jury convicted a Silver Spring man on Wednesday of money laundering and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a scheme to defraud account holders, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Francis Arthur, 35, and other conspirators tried to get cash from account holders at a Maryland credit union...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of a Money Laundering Conspiracy and of Money Laundering After a Five-Day Trial

Greenbelt, Maryland – After a five-day trial, a federal jury yesterday convicted Francis Arthur, age 35, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for a money laundering conspiracy and for money laundering in connection with a scheme to defraud victim account holders at a credit union. The jury acquitted Arthur of a wire fraud conspiracy charge.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Bitcoin Money Transmitters And Launderers Plead Guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Christopher Allan Boden, a/k/a “Captain,” 46, of Grand Rapids, Daniel Reynold DeJager, a/k/a “Daniel Miester,” and “Danichi,” 35, of Tacoma, Washington, and Leesa Beth Vogt, a/k/a “Lis Bokt,” and “Moose,” 37, also of Grand Rapids, pled guilty to various financial crimes. Boden pled guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, and structuring deposits to evade financial institution reporting requirements. DeJager pled guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and money laundering. Vogt pled guilty to structuring while operating the unlicensed money transmitting business. The pleas occurred before the Honorable Robert J. Jonker, Chief United States District Judge. Boden and DeJager pled to offenses carrying a maximum of up to twenty years in prison, and Vogt pled to an offense carrying a maximum of ten years. The defendants also are subject to financial penalties. The Court scheduled Vogt’s sentencing hearing for February 17, DeJager’s sentencing hearing for February 22, and Boden’s sentencing hearing for February 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

