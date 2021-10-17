House shows return — with caution, hope and grooving tunes

The Hopeful Dads Show is an hour long variety show featuring sketch, stand-up, vignettes, and original songs. The Dads are Nina Grollman (also known by her musical artist name Softee, and as Scout in To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway) and Sarah Khasrovi (UCB Maude, CBS diversity showcase, Modern Family). Part enthralling, part unhinged, Sarah and Nina will combine character mastery and iconic music to give audiences a night of screams, laughs, and music that won’t leave their heads (in the sexiest way possible). Featuring guests Danielle Perez, Bri Giger, and Lisa Gilroy, we guarantee this show will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.
