Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

What a week of Champions League! Musa and Ryan begin at the Wanda, which saw an epic game play out between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool (04:26), and discuss Ajax turning it on against Dortmund, a weird game between PSG and RB Leipzig (18:56), and a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action (25:58). After a quick shout-out to Leicester City and Patson Daka (28:40), it’s on to another thriller at Old Trafford, where Manchester United completed a late comeback to beat Atalanta and go top of the group, having been bottom at halftime, plus wins for Villarreal, Bayern, and Chelsea and a roundup of the rest of Wednesday’s games (44:39).
