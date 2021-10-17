Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

Earlier this year, nine second-tier European soccer leagues pooled their international media rights, hoping that the entire 1,500-plus game package would bring in more money, and more visibility, than each of them hitting the market individually. Now that the deals are done, the group says it achieved both goals. The nine leagues, which include the top domestic league in Denmark, Switzerland and Norway, have inked three-year deals with Eleven and OneFootball. Together, those two media companies reach 10x more people than the nine leagues were collectively reaching under their previous non-domestic deals. The package was expected to fetch between $5 million and...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO