CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey to start in December

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be held from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday. The biennial tournament, now in its sixth edition, has already been postponed thrice due to the pandemic. It was last slated to be held from October 24-31.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Asian Champions Trophy hockey winners: India, Pakistan, South Korea dominate

Having started only a decade ago, the Asian Champions Trophy has quickly become one of the most exciting hockey tournaments of the continent and one that draws the world's attention. The tournament, featuring only the top six countries of Asia, is considered one of the most competitive hockey events. The...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Matic still enthralled by the Champions League

As another stirring night under the lights at Old Trafford awaits, hopefully with the same outcome as the memorable 2-1 victory over Villarreal last time out in Group F, the Serbian discussed the fact that it is 10 years since he made his bow in the competition proper, and came up against Sir Alex Ferguson's United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champions League#Semis#Ulsan#Seoul#Asian#Ap#South Korean
chatsports.com

Coral – Champions League Offer

The Champions League continues this week and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ in play bet on Champions League football and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use on any in play football market. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 appearance makers in Champions League?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League-winning captain ever?. Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!. If you reach the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League Tuesday betting tips

Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and picked out four of the best bets, including Haaland to score and PSG to win. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for Tuesday's matchday three action in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig - PSG to...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday after scoring an 89th-minute equalizer in an all-South Korean matchup. Pohang won the shootout 5-4 with Ulsan’s Dutch defender Dave Bulthuis the only player to miss, sending the first penalty over the bar. The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium. Pohang will face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23 in Riyadh. The two teams are tied on a record three titles each in the competition.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Salzburg tops Champions League group with win over Wolfsburg

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg's young squad took a big step closer to reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Noah Okafor scored twice after 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi netted early to put the Austrian team on course for victory as it bids to reach the knockout round for the first time.
UEFA
The Ringer

Champions League Scary Season

What a week of Champions League! Musa and Ryan begin at the Wanda, which saw an epic game play out between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool (04:26), and discuss Ajax turning it on against Dortmund, a weird game between PSG and RB Leipzig (18:56), and a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action (25:58). After a quick shout-out to Leicester City and Patson Daka (28:40), it’s on to another thriller at Old Trafford, where Manchester United completed a late comeback to beat Atalanta and go top of the group, having been bottom at halftime, plus wins for Villarreal, Bayern, and Chelsea and a roundup of the rest of Wednesday’s games (44:39).
UEFA
Sporting News

Champions League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Ajax Amsterdam's Sebastien Haller is the hottest goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League, scoring in every game his club has played and topping the goal charts. But what was once a sizable lead has dwindled with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heating up. Haller...
UEFA
Sportico

Nine Euro Soccer Leagues Ink Pooled Media Deal With Eleven, OneFootball

Earlier this year, nine second-tier European soccer leagues pooled their international media rights, hoping that the entire 1,500-plus game package would bring in more money, and more visibility, than each of them hitting the market individually. Now that the deals are done, the group says it achieved both goals. The nine leagues, which include the top domestic league in Denmark, Switzerland and Norway, have inked three-year deals with Eleven and OneFootball. Together, those two media companies reach 10x more people than the nine leagues were collectively reaching under their previous non-domestic deals. The package was expected to fetch between $5 million and...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

England host Northern Ireland in a historic fixture at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in World Cup qualifying. It’s the first time the Lionesses have played a competitive fixture at the national stadium since it was reopened in 2007, having previously played two friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014. Sarina Wiegman’s side opened their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign with comprehensive victories over North Macedonia and Luxembourg last time out, with England scoring 18 goals across the two matches without conceding. Northern Ireland have also made a perfect start to Group D and are fresh off their historic qualification...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection,” but sent instructions to his assistants remotely. “Julian...
SOCCER
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to face Polona Hercog in opening round of Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Romania.The US Open champion pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her early exit in Indian Wells but will return to action in Cluj-Napoca.Raducanu is still looking for her first victory on the full WTA Tour, a reminder of just how inexperienced she is at this level, and the teenager will hope to claim that against 30-year-old Hercog.The Slovenian has struggled in 2021 and has seen her ranking drop from 49 at the start of the year to 123 now.Raducanu is...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy