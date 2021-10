Devin Haney calls out Joseph Diaz after his fight with Ryan Garcia falls apart. While it should not come as a surprise to boxing fans, social media star and lightweight boxer Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KO’s) has pulled out of another fight. This time Garcia was looking to test his might against former super featherweight champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO’s). Instead though, the Californian kid has pulled out of the bout citing a hand injury as the culprit. Unfortunately for him, even if the ailment is legitimate, large scores of people will not believe him. Since his big win over Luke Campbell, King Ry has been more smoke and mirrors than a reliable product.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO