Spencer Smith Scores In Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix

Thermal, Calif. – Oct. 22, 2021 – The first day of competition at the Adequan® Desert Dressage I CDI-W and the Spooktacular National Dressage Show, presented by Platinum Performance, kicked off in winning style Friday at the Desert International Horse Park (DIHP). Boasting impressive improvements across the showgrounds, athletes were eager to be a part of the first of three recognized dressage competitions to be held at the recently renovated facility this season. Emerging at the top of the leaderboard in the Hof Kasselmann CDI3* Grand Prix was Carly Taylor-Smith and Nikki Taylor-Smith’s Rosalut NHF after receiving a personal best score, while Jan Ebeling and Status Royal Old, owned by Ann Romney, concluded Friday’s competition with a win in the Four Winds Farm CDI-W Short Grand Prix.
Comments / 0