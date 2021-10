The New England Patriots will meet the Houston Texans in Week 5 of NFL action from NRG Stadium. The Patriots will look for the perfect bounce-back game when they take on the Texans on Sunday, they are coming off a loss to the Buccaneers. As for the Texans, they are coming off a blowout loss to the Bills and this week will not be easy either when they take on New Engalnd.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO