Find pumpkin painting and more at Front Street Art

By Sarah Bean
 6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Front Street Art in Dayton is hosting its 3 rd Sunday Market event today, Oct. 17, at 1001 East Second St. in Dayton.

It’s pumpkin time! Where to find your fall adventure in the Miami Valley

Front Street Art’s website said that from 11 am to 4 pm, the market will be open with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can paint free pumpkins in the courtyard, and everyone can shop the vendor market and open studios for artwork, fashion accessories and home decorations, as well as other items.

You can also explore artwork from artists local and far away in one of the 10 galleries the Front Street Art campus has to offer.

Trick or Treat at the Fairborn Halloween Festival

Live music will be offered in the courtyard by Scott Lindberg, and the Rolling Oasis will have hot lunches available, the website said.

For a full list of vendors, artists and exhibitions, click here .

