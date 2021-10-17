New biking trail opens in Indiana's Brown County State Park

(CNN) — An assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled "cold gun" before the actor fired the weapon, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to a court document. The "cold gun" remark was meant to indicate that the weapon did not have live...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor called the high court’s refusal to once again block Texas’s six-week abortion law “catastrophic.”. The court agreed to review Senate Bill 8 on an expedited basis in response to legal challenges from the Justice Department and abortion providers on Nov. 1. However, the court did not halt enforcement of the law.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it concluded the "overall benefits" of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old "may still outweigh the risks," after the agency estimated that in most scenarios the vaccine could prevent more COVID-19 hospitalizations in younger children than cause a serious side effect linked to the shot.
Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
"Rust" film director Joel Souza, who is recovering after being shot with a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday while filming, said he is "gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed as a result of the same film set accident.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported. Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030, degraded areas of land would be restored and hundreds of millions of...
The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
